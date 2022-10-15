Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 1,224.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Stock Performance

PFBC opened at $68.45 on Friday. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PFBC shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

