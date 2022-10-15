Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.03 Million Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,350 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Trading Down 5.8 %

Tenaris stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $34.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average is $28.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Tenaris had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.70 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

