Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.57 Million Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

LKFN opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $73.05. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $64.05 and a 1-year high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.42 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

