Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Kforce worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 525,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after purchasing an additional 279,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Price Performance

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $60.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.99. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $81.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.91.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Kforce had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kforce in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.