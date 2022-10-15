Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Truist Financial Stock Down 2.5 %

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $41.07 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

