Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,765 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,855 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.71 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

