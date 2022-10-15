Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 775 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $82.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.00 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.85.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

