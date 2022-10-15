Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 134.8% from the September 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 877,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of AQST stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 326.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 848,584 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 893.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 95,693 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 3,475.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,226,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,192,100 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

