ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE ARC opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. ARC Document Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.32.

ARC Document Solutions Dividend Announcement

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARC. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 302.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 195,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

