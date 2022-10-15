Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

ACHR stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.81.

In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $439,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andy Missan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,598.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,165,691 shares of company stock worth $3,613,997. Company insiders own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

