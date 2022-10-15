Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACHR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Archer Aviation Stock Down 1.5 %
ACHR stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.31, a current ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $7.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.