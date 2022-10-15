Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Short Interest Up 80.2% in September

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,900 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the September 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ARDC traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.27. 122,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,753. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Announces Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.91%.

(Get Rating)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.