argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($13.77) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a downgrade rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.13.

argenx Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $351.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.35. argenx has a twelve month low of $249.50 and a twelve month high of $403.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $85.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 538.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.45%. Research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 51.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,456,000 after acquiring an additional 527,812 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 6.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,680,000 after acquiring an additional 294,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in argenx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of argenx by 17.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About argenx

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

