Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Down 31.4% in September

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,800 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the September 15th total of 636,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 124.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Performance

ATZAF opened at $35.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12. Aritzia has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $49.33.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

See Also

