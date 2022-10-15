ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.50.

ASGN Stock Performance

ASGN stock opened at $91.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. ASGN has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $131.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASGN during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 55.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ASGN by 13.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Featured Stories

