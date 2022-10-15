Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

