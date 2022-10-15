Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

Shares of ASTE opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Astec Industries has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.52 million, a PE ratio of 1,670.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astec Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astec Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Astec Industries by 2,112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 665,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 634,989 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Astec Industries by 1,264.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 250,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Astec Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,042,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,816,000 after purchasing an additional 178,771 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

