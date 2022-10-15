AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.52.

Get AstroNova alerts:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

About AstroNova

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 7.4% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 136,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.