AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALOT opened at $11.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.28 million, a PE ratio of -594.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $18.52.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova
About AstroNova
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AstroNova (ALOT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.