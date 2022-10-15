ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.80

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$39.80 and last traded at C$40.15, with a volume of 21959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACO.X. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC upped their price target on ATCO from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ATCO to C$49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.67.

Get ATCO alerts:

ATCO Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47. The firm has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 12.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.29.

Insider Activity at ATCO

ATCO Company Profile

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$47.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$236,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,434,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,249,012,926. Insiders acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,750 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.