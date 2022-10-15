Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

NYSE:ATTO opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.42. Atento has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Atento will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 12.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Atento by 7.8% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atento by 548.6% during the first quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the period. 51.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

