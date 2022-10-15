Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ATLC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanticus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

ATLC opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Atlanticus has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $369.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $33,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

