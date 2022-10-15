Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,682 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CPZ traded up 0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,086. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 16.76 and its 200-day moving average price is 17.41. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

