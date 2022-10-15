Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Atrion Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $593.80 on Wednesday. Atrion has a twelve month low of $542.10 and a twelve month high of $805.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $603.69 and a 200-day moving average of $635.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.26.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter.

Atrion Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Atrion

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $2.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Atrion’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

