Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. The stock had a trading volume of 187,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,270. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 12 month low of $14.49 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.1174 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Company Profile

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

