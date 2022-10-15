AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $11,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AZO. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $82,994,724 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $27.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,255.17. The stock had a trading volume of 165,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,551. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,703.32 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,196.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2,124.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

