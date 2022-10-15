Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $15.48 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $15.48 or 0.00081027 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and approximately $112.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060427 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00015383 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001676 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00025892 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000219 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007248 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000250 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,356,142 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.