Avalanche (AVAX) Price Reaches $15.52 on Top Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.60 billion and approximately $107.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $15.52 or 0.00081105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00015451 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00025941 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000317 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 296,356,258 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.