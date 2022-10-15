Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.40.

NYSE:AGR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,476,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 14,052.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,114,000 after buying an additional 777,516 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 7,578.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 536,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,765,000 after buying an additional 529,978 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 9,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,313,000 after purchasing an additional 521,561 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avangrid by 1,260.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 347,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 321,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Avangrid by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 255,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

