Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AVY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $175.37. Avery Dennison has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 329.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 32,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

