Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,888 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 88,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.03.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

