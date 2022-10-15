Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.34% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GHYB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,149,000 after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GHYB opened at $40.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.55. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $50.08.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.