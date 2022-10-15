Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after purchasing an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,313,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,783,000 after purchasing an additional 215,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $56.29 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.56.

