Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 2,484 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $558,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SO opened at $63.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

