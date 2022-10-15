Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 73 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SRE opened at $141.50 on Friday. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.37.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.