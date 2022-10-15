Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.2475 per share on Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Avient has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avient to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54. Avient has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 3.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

