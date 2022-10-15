Avista (NYSE:AVA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised Avista from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE AVA opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.16. Avista has a one year low of $36.32 and a one year high of $46.90.

Avista Dividend Announcement

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $378.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.79 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Avista’s payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Avista by 1,438.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avista by 913.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avista

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

