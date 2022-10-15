AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Price Target Lowered to €30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AXAHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AXA from €29.00 ($29.59) to €30.50 ($31.12) in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.88.

AXA Price Performance

AXAHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. The stock had a trading volume of 157,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,808. AXA has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $33.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.48.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

