AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance

AXIM opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

