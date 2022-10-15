AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the September 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
AXIM Biotechnologies Price Performance
AXIM opened at $0.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
