AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:AZZ)

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th.

AZZ has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AZZ to earn $5.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $34.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.92. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $58.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.48 million, a P/E ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.49 per share, for a total transaction of $212,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AZZ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

