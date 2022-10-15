BAE Systems plc to Issue Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.4706 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th.

BAE Systems Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $35.26 on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.62 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAESY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 960 ($11.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $888.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BAE Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.