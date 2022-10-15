Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.33

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.64, with a volume of 682725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.72.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.07.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

