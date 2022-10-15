Baltic International USA (BISA) versus Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 713 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Baltic International USA to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baltic International USA and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Baltic International USA alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 911 18 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 83.02%. Given Baltic International USA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.51, suggesting that its share price is 2,951% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s peers have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 16.64% -68.55% 2.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baltic International USA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -4.37 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.69 billion -$183.34 million 27.48

Baltic International USA’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Baltic International USA peers beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

(Get Rating)

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Baltic International USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baltic International USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.