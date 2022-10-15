Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) PT Raised to €6.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BBVA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 2,270,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,565. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.26. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 18.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBVA. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

