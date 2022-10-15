Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $4.43

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.62. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 7,888 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BBVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.33) to €6.50 ($6.63) in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 18.81%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.
