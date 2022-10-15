Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $36.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $224.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $24.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.98%.

In other Bankwell Financial Group news, Director Darryl Demos bought 2,350 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Laura Waitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $49,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,960.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darryl Demos purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,552.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,786 shares of company stock worth $89,727 and sold 2,500 shares worth $78,945. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the first quarter worth $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the second quarter worth $82,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

