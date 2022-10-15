Barclays Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €84.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €84.00 ($85.71) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($87.76) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Brenntag in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BNR stock opened at €56.02 ($57.16) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($43.94) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($57.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €65.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €67.74.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

