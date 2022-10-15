Barclays Boosts Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Price Target to $51.00

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CQP. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
NYSE:CQP opened at $54.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.82. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $61.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.60.
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
