Barclays Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $75.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HUBG. Benchmark began coverage on Hub Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.56.

HUBG opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.19. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $89.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David P. Yeager purchased 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

