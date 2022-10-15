Barclays Cuts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $30.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a hold rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.