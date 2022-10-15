Barclays Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $9.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GDRX. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.88.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.53.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in GoodRx by 1,233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

