Barclays Lowers SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target to €8.00

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €9.00 ($9.18) to €8.00 ($8.16) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SES from €8.40 ($8.57) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of SES in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a neutral rating and a €6.50 ($6.63) price objective for the company.

SES Stock Performance

Shares of SES stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.08. SES has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.01.

About SES

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $480.52 million during the quarter.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

